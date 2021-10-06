Avec appoints former Wipro talent as NSW general manager

Will work alongside managing director Dennis Grant, focusing on growth opportunities in the state.

Malcolm Barnes (Avec) Credit: Avec

Perth-based specialist IT project delivery company Avec has appointed former Wipro talent Malcolm Barnes as general manager of sales for NSW.



In the new role, Barnes will focus on growth opportunities in NSW, working alongside managing director Dennis Grant and other Avec team members.

Prior to his appointment, the state was handled by Grant, who received leads from Avec's parent company and tech recruitment agency Talent's Sydney sales team.

Barnes comes most recently from a brief stint at Aaseya IT Services as its Australia and New Zealand regional manager but also spent three years apiece at Wipro and Incessant Technologies.

Additionally, he also has spent time at the Department of Education and Communities and Vodafone Hutchison Australia, as well as served in executive-level roles at Geospatial Information Technology Association, Energy Australia and Komatsu.

“I’m thrilled to join Dennis and the Avec team at this exciting time on their journey,” said Barnes. “As a part of the larger Talent Group, Avec has a unique value proposition which I know customers will embrace and take advantage of. It really is quite unique. I can’t wait to tell the NSW market more about us and contribute to their success.”

Grant added that Avec is experience growth across the A/NZ market, and said it was “awesome to have someone of the calibre of Malcolm join the team”.

Barnes’ appointment comes months after the company hired Adrian Tyler as A/NZ executive director, which was announced in August.