CT4 acquires Brisbane Microsoft partner NewBase

Brisbane-based IT services provider CT4 has acquired private cloud solutions provider NewBase Computer Services for an undisclosed sum.

The company formerly known as Canopy Tools Group said it was looking to gain new customers and continue boosting its expansion across Asia Pacific and globally via the acquisition.

Also based in Brisbane, the nearly 30-year-old New Base has 40 staff members and alleges recurring revenue of more than $8 million.

The company is a Microsoft Office 365 partner and has customers within the Queensland state government and the Brisbane City Council, along with state enterprises including not-for-profit organisations.

“NewBase is an established leader in cloud and IT solutions,” said CT4 CEO Craig Adams. “The acquisition expands our business significantly, adding multiple high-profile customers and boosting our service support capabilities which are critical for our global growth plans.

“We look forward to building on the strong NewBase foundation, with 29 years of industry experience and innovation, as we pursue our growth objectives and vision of creating world-class software products that control and protect data.”

NewBase CEO Peter Ellwood said the company’s merger with CT4 would bring “exciting opportunities to the existing customer base”.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with CT4 with its extensive global reach, clear growth strategy and deep commitment to translating data into meaningful insights to help businesses succeed,’’ he said.

CT4 was formed previously as Canopy Tools in 2017 to develop IoT and IT asset management platform, Canopy Manage software, which was co-funded by the Australian Government through the Commercialisation Australia program.

Last year, the company acquired Melbourne-based IT consulting firm Adams Consulting Group (ACG) for an undisclosed sum.