MacTel wins $3.7M IaaS aged care contract renewal

Credit: Macquarie Telecom Group

Macquarie Telecom has won an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) contract renewal with the federal government’s Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission to the tune of $3.7 million.

According to the Commission, the renewal lasts from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022 and, in addition to IaaS, covers wide area networks (WAN) and Microsoft Teams telephony.

The win was sourced through the Digital Transformation Agency’s Cloud Marketplace, which launched with over 300 providers in March.

Macquarie Telecom's services were previously utilised by the Commission back in 2020 for a contract covering IaaS, security and cloud services charges, which lasted from 1 August 2020 to 30 June 2021 and was worth $2.2 million.

The company’s contract renewal comes as it announced earlier this month that it had ramped up its cyber security offering in the public sector cloud space.

It claimed it currently has 200 government-cleared security staff, making it the largest of any Australian data centre and cloud service provider.

The clearances are Australian government security accreditations governed by the Department of Defence and go up to ‘Secret’ level.

Macquarie Telecom ended the 2021 financial year with its seventh consecutive yearly increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), seeing it rise in FY21 by 13 per cent, to $73.8 million.

Credit: Macquarie Telecom Group

In August, chairman Peter James said its full year results were “underpinned by our strategy of investing in data centres, cloud and cyber security, including the recent announcement of our new IC3 Super West [data centre] development”.

