Dicker Data sharpens proAV game with Samsung LFDs

David Dicker (Dicker Data) Credit: Dicker Data

Publicly listed Dicker Data has expanded its relationship with Samsung, gaining access to its large format displays (LFDs) in Australia.

Dicker Data chairman and CEO David Dicker said the commercial display segment presented a significant opportunity for the distributor.

“Our appointment is another vote of confidence in our ability to execute and deliver growth in the proAV market,” he said.

The Samsung professional display line offers a wide range of products spanning LED, large format display and interactive screens with new products containing the latest features in 8K display and interactive solutions.

Dicker Data COO Vlad Mitnovetski said the addition of Samsung LFDs contributes to its strategy and commitment to providing its partner network portfolio diversification.

“We’re continuing to see strong growth in commercial displays as we assist thousands of our resellers to refresh physical meeting spaces and deploy collaboration solutions that are conducive to seamless user experience,” he said.

Samsung Australia senior director of display and memory solutions, Phil Gaut, said display technologies continue to evolve in commercial environments.

“As we experience how the ProAV market can be integrated into new product segments, these display devices complement the IT infrastructure and peripherals that are already distributed by Dicker Data,” Gaut said. “We believe this expanded partnership will bring together a single solution offering that will open new market opportunities for both parties.”

Recently Dicker Data added Inseego, Jabra, Zoom and expanded its relationship with Microsoft to include the Surface Hub S2 range.