Cohesity honours top Asia Pacific partners

Award recipients named as part of the vendor's Asia Pacific and Japan Partner Kickoff event for FY22.

Mike Houghton (Cohesity) Credit: Supplied

Storage and back-up vendor Cohesity has honoured its top performing partners across the Asia Pacific region, naming the winners of its Partner Awards for FY21 as part of Asia Pacific and Japan Partner Kickoff event for FY22.



“We would like to recognise our valued partners who have provided exceptional contributions to the Cohesity ecosystem and most importantly to our customers in FY21,” said Mike Houghton, vice president of Cohesity’s global partner organisation.



“As a 100 per cent partner-focused company, our partners are instrumental in serving and growing our joint customers by providing tremendous value and choice.



“We are closely aligned and deeply invested in our partner ecosystem, and it’s exciting to work with our partners to help them grow their businesses,” he added.

The winners included global distributor Ingram Micro ASEAN, which won the gong for Rising Star Distributor of the Year, and Australian integrator Outcomex, which won the Rising Star Partner of the Year award.

Also recognised was Fujitsu Asia, which went home with the Rising Star Service Provider of the Year award, and Indonesian provider InfraCom Technology which, with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), won the Ecosystem Win of the Year – Bronze award.



The Ecosystem Win of the Year – Silver award went to Cisco Australia and NTT Australia, while the Ecosystem Win of the Year – Gold award went to HPE Thailand and Metro System Corp Public Co. Ltd.



At the same time, the Rising Star Value Add Distributor of the Year award went to Hong Kong’s Cyberworld.



“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Cohesity Asia Pacific and Japan for recognising Cyberworld [as] the Rising Star Value Add Distributor of the Year for FY21. We are so excited for this recognition and we look forward to going with Cohesity business in the near coming future,” said Wayne Ma, CEO of Cyberworld (Asia) Limited.



Below is the full list of award winners for FY21 and their award categories:



Rising Star Partner of the Year: Outcomex

Rising Star Distributor of the Year: Ingram Micro ASEAN

Rising Star Value Add Distributor of the Year: Cyberworld

Rising Star Service Provider of the Year: Fujitsu Asia (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Ecosystem Win of the Year - Gold: HPE Thailand & Metro System Corp Public Co. Ltd.

Ecosystem Win of the Year - Silver: Cisco Australia & NTT Australia

Ecosystem Win of the Year - Bronze: HPE & InfraCom Technology

Partner Seller of the Year: Rod Dunstan (Cirrus Networks)

Partner SE of the Year: Michael Chung (Cyberworld)

Going the Extra Mile Partner of the Year: Giniminds

Breakthrough Partner of the Year: HPE