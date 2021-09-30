Techwave Australia revamps SAP for Taronga Zoo

Giraffes at Taronga Zoo, Sydney. Credit: Taronga

Techwave Australia has revitalised the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for Sydney’s Taronga Zoo using SAP S/4HANA.

The US-headquartered SAP integrator upgraded the zoo’s on-premises ERP system after its functions for budgeting and forecasting had become “arduous”.

Techwave worked with Taronga to address these concerns by streamlining and automating its underlying management processes.

This includes integrating critical reference data into SAP's Analytics Cloud (SAC). By doing so, Techwave upgraded Taronga's on-premises ERP system from SAP ECC-6 to S/4HANA, spanning finance, transactional systems, modernised the performance management platform using SAP Success Factors and improved data traceability.

Previously Taronga’s budgets were prepared manually by importing data from the S/4HANA Cloud system and other legacy systems into a Microsoft Excel workbook, which then would be submitted to finance for consolidation, review, often in multiple iterations, and approval.

The agreed budget was then manually loaded into the ECC system. With both the corporate cash flow and business plan generation been Excel-based manual processes, integration was minimal.

Taronga claimed the upgrade meant the finance team to invest more time conducting critical analyses of the budgets rather than spending time completing onerous manual consolidations.

“The SAC solution provided by Techwave helped streamline the review, approval and submission of the manpower planning part of Taronga's budgeting process,” said Leonard Lek, Taronga's finance manager.

“There were efficiencies gained in the form of reduced manual consolidations and increased accessibility of employee costs budget data to cost centre managers in an accurate and timely manner.”

Last year, the zoo enlisted IBM to aid with its conservation efforts, with its pro-bono program Service Corps creating a prototype to measure the impact of changing climates on the critical habitats of threatened species.

