Armis adds Sektor in Australia

Extends on relationship in New Zealand.

Sektor has ramped up its cyber security portfolio in Australia with the addition of US-based vendor Armis.

Armis specialises in agentless security for internet of things (IoT) and unmanaged devices across the enterprise in sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing and retail.

Armis’ out-of-band sensing technology enables it to discover and analyse all managed, and unmanaged IoT devices from laptops to smartphones, smart TVs, webcams, printers, HVAC systems, industrial control systems and PLCs, medical devices, kiosks, POS terminals and people counters.

So far, Armis has landed several Australian clients in government, healthcare and telecommunications.

Armis vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan Andrew Draper said the vendor wanted to continuously build on that success and penetrate the Australian market more broadly.

“We needed an Australian distributor with a strong base of partners across a range of industries, in order to drive awareness and sales,” he said. “Having already appointed Sektor in New Zealand, we saw that they had equally strong relationships in Australia, were highly regarded and knew their market extremely well.

“Appointing Sektor in Australia was a natural extension of the relationship and one that was a perfect fit for our growth objectives.”

Sektor Australia general manager Cameron Arnold said bringing the relationship to Australia will add immense value to partners and their customers.

“As distributors of a broad range of traditional and IoT devices, the ability to offer a solution to protect those same devices from cyber security exposures is a very natural fit,” he added.

Recently Sektor added PAX, SOTI, Ava and CipherTrace to its portfolio.