TelcoDataCloud dials in RingCentral for National Pharmacies

Credit: National Pharmacies

Premier RingCentral consultant TelcoDataCloud has guided the communications transformation for retail pharmacy business National Pharmacies.

The retailer, which was founded in 1911, has 45 community pharmacies and 20 optical outlets stretching across South Australia, Victoria and NSW with more than 260,000 independent members.

With the impending shutdown of public switched telephone network (PSTN) services, National Pharmacies decided it was time to undertake a review of its telephony systems.

To do this, they engaged with Adelaide-based TelcoDataCloud in shortlisting three new solutions for consideration with RingCentral’s unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solution coming out on top.

The phased rollout of RingCentral Office across its head office and store network will replace a mix of traditional on-premises telephony solutions, with a quarter of stores using a voice over internet protocol (VoIP) solution and others using a traditional private automatic branch exchange (PABX) and PSTN service.

With the new system in place, calls to National Pharmacies’ help desk dropped 25 per cent from stores over telephony issues. Additionally, the retailer can make any changes in-house as required.

“As RingCentral comes with reporting straight out of the box, it provided National Pharmacies with good insight into the volume of calls and what services were being requested,” National Pharmacies CTO Joe Polisena said.

“As we further deploy this environment into head office, it will give us the ability to further analyse our services to best accommodate our members’ requirements. This may include things like quick access to expertise that can be shared across the fleet of stores.”

The pharmacy retailer is also looking at improving its collaborative capabilities with RingCentral and Microsoft Teams along with using the integrated video capabilities within RingCentral to extend and improve its delivery of ehealth services, Polisena said.

Visibility into calls received in-store has also led to significant benefits in ensuring there was sufficient resourcing in certain areas at each store to cater to the calls and analyse where head office can handle the calls centrally.

“We have pharmacy, optical and prestige beauty all coming in on one line, which are all completely different areas and staff. With RingCentral, we can deploy a lot more handsets in-store, with IVR (interactive voice response) upfront, which we can reconfigure ourselves,” National Pharmacies business operations manager Bill Lelas said.

“When we answer calls, we already know what the enquiry is about and can direct it to the right person.”

Adelaide-based specialist UCaaS consultant TelcoDataCloud director Asa Grund said the consultation was under four weeks and the evaluation was made on a solution that would best suit their needs and costs.

“We consulted with them on what their needs were and what outcomes they wanted to achieve as a group,” he said. “Through that, we worked out there were a few vendors that could really suit their needs. We assisted them in their engagement and negotiated the best outcome.”

Furthermore, TelcoDataCloud is also working with National Pharmacies on its contact centre solution.

Grund said its growth in UCaaS has accelerated in the past three years and recently achieving RingCentral Premier status was a coup for the specialist boutique.

“We’re growing and opening an office in Melbourne in the next few weeks,” he said.

RingCentral regional vice president of partner sales Ben Swanson said the vendor has a great community of partners, particularly TelcoDataCloud, which are "really focused" on the unified communications space.

“With National Pharmacies they’ve seen $200,000 in savings in their first initial outlay and $60,000 per year thereafter," he said. " We understand what motivates customers and what their needs are whether it be what communications device or application they want to use.

“With National Pharmacies, they wanted to start with delivering telephone communications to their stores, a backend call centre/contact centre for their independent members to contact them.

"The RingCentral application combines message, video and phone. We’re able to address every single situation where the customer wants to communicate and the flexibility and strength of RingCentral.”