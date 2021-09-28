Telstra, Optus and NTT tapped for latest Teams upgrade

Credit: Dreamstime

Telstra, Optus and NTT have been handed the keys to Microsoft Teams’ latest offering, bringing it to Australian customers.

The three will now be able to sell Microsoft’s Operator Connect, which allows customers to connect their operator-based PSTN service into Teams with a managed experience.

According to Microsoft, this saves on infrastructure costs, setup and management time, and also provides customers with shared technical support and service level agreements (SLA).

New features are said to include the ability to transfer between different endpoints without interrupting a call, Apple CarPlay support and transcription services.

“Now with Operator Connect, we are confident in elevating our customers’ experience further and improve their flexibility in a hybrid working environment,” said Mark Chapman, product executive of unified communications at Telstra.

Optus’ VP of customer solutions and cloud, Theresa Eyssens, noted that the partnership will provide the telco's customers with “a simplified and higher quality Microsoft communication experience”.

Meanwhile, NTT VP of managed collaboration and communication Charlie Doubek added the COVID-19 pandemic “had completely changed the way” people work.

"Operator Connect provided through NTT will allow businesses to connect and engage with their employees and clients no matter where they’re working from,” he added.

Teams rival Zoom also recently announced plans to automate the workflow of call delivery and add transcription services to its call solution.