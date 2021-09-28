Cradlepoint recruits trans-Tasman Cisco Meraki leader for Asia Pacific growth

Nathan McGregor Credit: Juniper Networks

Cradlepoint has appointed Nathan McGregor as senior vice president of sales across Asia Pacific, joining the US-based network solutions vendor from Cisco Meraki.

Based in Sydney, McGregor -- who vacates his role as country manager of Australia and New Zealand at Cisco Meraki in the process -- will hold responsibility for all sales functions across the region, including both carrier and indirect partner sales.

“Nathan brings to Cradlepoint a wealth of APAC sales leadership and business development experience that spans multiple stages of company growth,” said Mark Pugerude, chief sales officer of global sales at Cradlepoint.

“He is the right person with the right experience to drive our next phase of growth across the Asia Pacific region, leveraging our recently appointed distributor [Tech Data for Southeast Asia] and growing pool of partners.”

McGregor previously spent two years at Cisco Meraki, as well as a collective 19 years at Hitachi Vantara, Hitachi Data Systems, Juniper Networks, Alcatel-Lucent and Ericsson Australia.

"As the world begins its return to normal, businesses across the Asia Pacific region are poised to leverage the advantages of agility and reliability that only wireless WAN can deliver," McGregor said. “I am thrilled to be leading Cradlepoint as a market leader and innovator in wireless WAN solutions for business.

"In addition to providing businesses with industry-leading 4G and 5G networking solutions, my goal is to ensure our partners and customers achieve an unfair advantage from our IT-centric, cloud-managed and true zero-touch deployment capabilities."

McGregor's appointment comes a month after it launched its Cascade portal for members of its channel partner program in August.