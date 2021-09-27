Dynatrace powers up A/NZ presence with former CA Tech stalwart

Hope Powers (Dynatrace) Credit: Dynatrace

Software intelligence vendor Dynatrace has appointed CA Technologies’ former senior vice president and managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Hope Powers, to lead its A/NZ sales team.



In her role as vice president, Powers will be tasked with meeting regional demand for the company’s solution through strengthening relationships with A/NZ channel partners and hyperscalers.

As Dynatrace currently has locations in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in Australia, the new appointment is set to reinforce the vendor’s existing position in the region.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hope to Dynatrace,” said Maury Garavello, vice president for APAC. “Her broad exposure to sales organisations across the globe and her breadth of leadership experience spanning multiple industries will be instrumental as we look to expand our support for enterprises as they go through their digital transformation journeys.

“We are committed to adopting a partnership mindset and collaborating closely with businesses so they can deliver reliable, high-performing services to their customers, even during challenging times. Hope champions this kind of partnership which prioritises customers’ evolving needs and we are very much looking forward to the impact her approach will have on the success of our A/NZ customers.”

Power’s appointment at Dynatrace comes after she spent 19 years at CA Technologies, leaving the vendor in 2017. In her last role at the company, she was responsible for driving sales, building its partner ecosystem, developing new business and managing overall operations in the region.

Before this, she held a number of sales and customer portfolio management positions across its emerging markets, Asia Pacific and Japan regions.

“Dynatrace’s innovative technology along with its vibrant corporate culture is what excited me most about joining the team,” Powers added. “Dynatrace calls its ecosystem of employees, partners and customers a village. This community mentality is absolutely the way to succeed in a fast-moving digital world.”