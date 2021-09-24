Hills Australia takes on 5G vendor Siklu

Will make full range of Siklu products available to Australian customers.

David Clarke (Hills) Credit: Supplied

Publicly listed distributor Hills has signed a new agreement with 5G and fixed wireless vendor Siklu.

The deal will give Hills’ partners in Australia access to Siklu’s full portfolio of multi-gigabit fixed-wireless solutions, spanning both security and critical infrastructure partners.

The US-headquartered telecommunications solutions provider said the deal is “complementary” with Hills’ own IP networking and surveillance security solutions business.

“Siklu is a key vendor of technology for wireless backhaul and last-mile connectivity for wireless ISPs, mining and municipal surveillance”, said Carl Jefferys, Hills’ general manager of IT product sales of Hills.

Siklu CEO Ronen Ben-Hamou added that the vendor was “looking forward” to working with Hills.

“We are looking forward to the opportunities resulting from this partnership, particularly in the security networks sector, and solving the ‘gigabit gap’ challenge that customers often face when fibre is unavailable, is too expensive or takes too long to deploy,” he added.

Following a beleaguered 2020, Hills earmarked hopes to get its technology distribution business back on track under the leadership of its new CEO, David Clarke, in May.

It was revealed in February that former CEO David Lenz would retire from his role after almost five years in the top job at the distributor and health technology provider.