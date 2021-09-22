Vodafone Fiji calls on Comms Group in Microsoft Teams deal

Vodafone business and government customers in the Pacific region can call any landline or mobile from within Microsoft Teams.

Credit: Dreamstime

Publicly listed Comms Group has landed a three-year supply agreement with Vodafone Fiji to provide a range of wholesale telecommunications services.

The deal will expand Vodafone’s offerings to include Microsoft Teams Direct Routing Services to its key business and government customers in the Pacific region, allowing them to call any landline or mobile from within Microsoft Teams.

The Microsoft Teams Direct Routing service was not available to the Fiji region, prompting Vodafone to collaborate with a partner to bring it to market, creating the Vodafone Teams Connect Solution. It selected Comms Group due to its experience and Asia Pacific coverage to provide the direct routing access to the nearest Microsoft point of presence.

“The great thing about Comms Group is its ability to scale up and down – as a solution and as a partner” Vodafone Fiji core networks manager Dinesh Raj said. “Technology businesses like ours go through a lot of changes so we needed a partner that could ride the ups and downs with us”.



Vodafone Fiji will also further leverage Comms Group’s capabilities to service other regions such as Kiribati, Vanuatu, Samoa, American Samoa and Papua New Guinea.

“Comms Group is honoured to partner with Vodafone Fiji to provide best of breed unified communications solutions for its customers and moving forward, we hope to grow together in the Pacific region,” Comms Group COO Luis Urbaez said. “Vodafone Fiji is an extremely valued partner for Comms Group, and another proof point that as businesses adapt to the new normal, business communications and collaboration tools become ever more paramount."

Last month, Comms Group acquired Melbourne-based telecommunication service provider Switched On Australia for $4.3 million.

The deal is expected to bolster Comms Group’s presence and sales in the Melbourne market, contributing at least $3 million in annual revenue and about $1 million in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).