Rhipe joins Zoom Master Agent Referral program

Credit: Dreamstime

Publicly listed cloud solutions and services distributor Rhipe has joined the Zoom Master Agent Referral Partner Program, following on from its ASEAN distribution appointment in March.

Under the Master Agent Referral Partner Program, existing and new ASEAN resellers that sign up as a sub-agent, can represent Zoom’s entire product suite including Zoom Phone, in a streamlined sales engagement process.

This enables partners to represent all Zoom products, generate additional revenue streams and access sales tools and resources.

“With the significant growth that Zoom experienced during 2020, the demand for modern enterprise-grade web conferencing and unified communications solutions has never been greater,” Rhipe CEO Dominic O’Hanlon said. “We are pleased to support our partners by offering additional value-add services and channels of revenue that help them drive greater profitability and success.”

Rhipe has continued to see growth across markets, products and services as revenue increased 20 per cent to A$66.8 million, sales were up 16 per cent to A$376.9 million and profit after tax was up 46 per cent to A$7 million.

Software licence sales rose 14 per cent to A$356.5 million while services sales were up 51 per cent to A$20.4 million. Software licence revenue was up 10 per cent to A$46.4 million, while services revenue was up 52 per cent to A$20.4 million.

Rhipe attributed sales and revenue growth in its licensing business to strong momentum in the public cloud space via the Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider program, with Rhipe partners now consuming more than 840,000 Office 365 paid seats -- up 33 per cent.