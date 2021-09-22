Empired lands $15M managed services deal with Horizon Power

The new expanded contract comes into effect on October 1.

Russell Baskerville (Empired) Credit: Empired

Publicly listed IT services provider Empired has expanded its relationship with Horizon Power landing a new $15 million managed services contract.

The three-year deal features two one-year options to extend, allowing the provision of services for up to five years, at a cost of $3 million per annum.

The Western Australia government-owned Horizon Power services around 100,000 residents and 10,000 businesses across regional and remote areas.

Empired has worked with Horizon Power for the past six years and, under a separate contract, currently provides the infrastructure component of these services. The existing contract will expire and the new, expanded contract will commence on October 1.

Under the terms of the new deal, Empired will provide a range of modern digital managed services to Horizon Power’s network, cloud, security, infrastructure, and core business applications.

In addition to the base services, Empired will have the opportunity to provide a range of project services.

“Empired has worked closely with Horizon Power for many years and is delighted that, through a competitive tender process, it has decided to expand its relationship with Empired for many years to come,” Empired CEO and managing director Russell Baskerville said.

“The energy market is changing rapidly, and we look forward to playing a pivotal role in Horizon Power’s digital transformation as it seeks to embrace new technologies to meet the changing needs of its clients.”

For the 2021 financial year ending June 30, Empired posted revenue of $186.1 million, a rise of 12.4 per cent and pre-tax earnings (EBITDA) of $22.6 million, more than double that of 2020, ahead of its $233 million acquisition by Capgemini.

In terms of net profit after tax (NPAT), Empired posted $10.5 million, an increase of 71 per cent year-to-year.