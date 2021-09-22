NCS strengthens commercial muscle in Australia, recruits Optus talent

Nicole Key joins from Optus, both of which owned by telecommunications giant Singtel.

Nicole Key (NCS) Credit: NCS

NCS is executing on plans to aggressively expand reach into Australia through the appointment of Nicole Key as director of sales and marketing, as the Singapore-based managed services provider (MSP) seeks to maximise recent acquisitions and product launches.

Based in Melbourne, Key joins from Optus -- both owned by telecommunications giant Singtel -- and is tasked with building a commercial strategy designed to capitalise on increased demand for digital solutions and services.

The appointment will seek to commercially capitalise on the recent acquisition of Riley, a leading Australian cloud-based solutions consultancy with expertise in cloud-native transformation, data supply chain and cloud operations -- specifically focusing on mid-market and enterprise customer segments.

Also on the agenda will be maximising the recent launch of a new physical hub in Melbourne, unveiled eight months after the business first arrived on Australian shores.

Under the banner of ‘NCS Next Cloud Centre of Excellence’, the hub aims to offer government and enterprise customers “greater support on accelerating their cloud initiatives”. Central to this will be increased collaboration between Singapore and Australia, “helping both cities build up cloud expertise in a competitive talent market,”.

“We are excited to have Nicole joining NCS and are looking forward to her bringing both experience and energy to our team that will propel us forward -- especially during the high growth phase NCS is currently experiencing following the launch of our local NCS Next Cloud Centre of Excellence and recent acquisitions in Australia,” said Andre Conti, head of NEXT Solutions at NCS.

In addition to Optus, Key’s experience also extends to more than nine years at Telstra leading sales strategy, major accounts and strategic bids, alongside running global centre of excellence capabilities until November 2016.

“It's an exciting time to be joining NCS, as we build the future of a business designed to bring real innovation and customer-led digital transformation,” Key added. “I am passionate about what we can achieve together with our clients, so stay tuned for many exciting announcements and proud moments that we have coming your way soon, especially around our acquisitions, commitment to sustainability and bringing digital jobs to the Australian market.”

Australia high on the agenda

The recruitment of Key -- as well as Conti in December 2020 -- is recognition that a new large-scale MSP player now exists and operates within the Australian market, one backed by the regional muscle of Singtel.

Central to Australian success will be the delivery of a revamped go-to-market strategy amid plans to transition from a traditional services provider to a digital leader, underpinned by regional expansion, 2000 new hires and an enhanced brand identity.

Unveiled in July, the move has been heralded as a “pivotal moment” in the history of NCS, one which spans four decades and sees the business realise potential as a “new growth engine” for the wider Singtel.

Motivated by a desire to maximise 5G opportunities, the “strategic reset” aims to enhance digital services, scale government and telco business segments and capture new growth opportunities in the enterprise sector, with a specific focus on the key markets of Australia, Singapore and Greater China.

A key element of the revamp is NCS NEXT, a separate service organisation created to drive the company’s new focus on digital, cloud and platform services.

NEXT is designed to complement NCS’ other core service offerings in applications, infrastructure, engineering and cyber security, providing a “differentiated and comprehensive” suite of end-to-end technology services in the process.