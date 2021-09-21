ServiceNow replaces NSW Health’s vaccine platform in $6M deal

Credit: Supplied

ServiceNow has won a $6.3 million deal to replace NSW Health’s in-house vaccination booking system CoVax with its own platform.



Under the two-year deal the enterprise software vendor will provide the ServiceNow Vaccination Administration Management platform for NSW Health vaccination centres.

According to an eHealth NSW spokesperson, the new platform provides scalability, ease of use and is designed to manage the vaccination administration process.

This includes appointment booking, vaccination dosage tracking, recording clinical information, managing clinic workflows and interfacing with the Australian Immunisation Register.

“eHealth NSW remains committed to supporting NSW Health’s digital health response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ServiceNow Vaccination Administration Management platform is proving to be an invaluable tool in supporting the state’s rapidly accelerating vaccination program,” the spokesperson said to ARN.

This win for ServiceNow comes amid its Australian and New Zealand operations reporting a rise in revenue for its most recent financial year to 31 December 2020 of 31 per cent, to $335 million.

However, it also recorded a 6 per cent loss for the period, resulting in $30 million in the red.

On a global scale, the company is also looking at evolving its Now platform to underpin processes in areas of the enterprise outside of IT service management.