Trend Micro launches Aussie PoP with AWS

First Cloud One will be hosted in an AWS data centre located in Sydney.

Cyber security vendor Trend Micro has launched a point of presence (PoP) in Australia using a Sydney data centre.

The company’s First Cloud One will be hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and operated on a 24-hour basis by Trend Micro.

According to Trend Micro, the move will enable its local channel to provide “greater choice to their customers” as they look to bolster their hybrid and multi-cloud security.

“As Australia leads in rapid cloud adoption, it’s critical that we support this growth through improved compliance, reduced friction and upheld data sovereignty – all at a local level,” said Ashley Watkins, vce president of Trend Micro Australia and New Zealand.

“The launch of the Trend Micro Cloud One data centre in Sydney will provide simplified cloud security to Australian customers, especially highly regulated industries such as the public sector and banking and financial services.”

Watkins added that the PoP would address cloud services, such as compute, file storage, containers, serverless functions and virtual private networks.

The introduction of the PoP follows the launch of Trend Micro’s new partner program for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) in an effort to bring a new focus on customer acquisition.

Known as WeDiscover, the program focuses on-demand generation to boost new markets, revenue streams and accelerate partner sales.