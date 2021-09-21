Lenovo honours 2021’s top Aussie partners

Nine went to IDG partners while 10 were handed to those associated with ISG.

Matt Codrington (Lenovo) Credit: ARN / Christine Wong

Lenovo has acknowledged the performance of its top Australian partners over the last year, handing out 19 awards to partners.

The awards were divided between Lenovo's recently restructured business units: Intelligence Device Group (IDG) and Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) divisions.



Across the two divisions, nine awards were handed out to partners attached with the IDG division for the acknowledgement of significant achievements, according to the vendor.

In this group, Ingram Micro Australia took home Australian Distributor of the Year, Reseller of the Year: Gold Partner was handed to Next Technologies Australia and Reseller of the Year: Platinum Partner award went to ASI Solutions.

Meanwhile 10 awards were presented to those related to the ISG division for ongoing contribution in support for delivering “true collaboration, innovation, technical understanding and business continuity to their customers”.

Three of these awards went to Synnex, Nuago and Datacom for Distributor, Gold Partner Reseller and Platinum Partner Reseller of the Year, respectively.

“Lenovo would like to take this time to celebrate the incredible successes of our valued channel partners, who continuously showcase their hard work, determination and excellence during these challenging times," said Matt Codrington, managing director of Lenovo A/NZ.

“Amidst today’s evolving business needs in digital transformation, Lenovo will continue to put forward a channel-first experience, giving our partners a reliable end-to-end portfolio to set them and their customers up for great success.”

Stephen Lau, small- to medium-sized business (SMB) lead at Lenovo A/NZ, added that the vendor’s partner awards were evidence of the “significant value and contributions our partners bring in instigating smarter technology to their customers,” particularly during the rise of remote and hybrid work policies.

The full list of winners are:

Lenovo IDG 2021 Partner Award Winners

Australian Distributor of the Year – Ingram Micro Australia

Reseller of the Year: Platinum Partner – ASI Solutions

Reseller of the Year: Gold Partner – Next Technologies Australia

Education Reseller of the Year – Learning with Technologies

Commercial Services Reseller of the Year – Solution One

Lenovo Legend – Brian Hawkins, Stott Hoare

Growth Partner of the Year, PC Hardware – Leader Computers

Growth Partner of the Year, Visuals – Triforce Australia

Growth Partner of the Year, Services – Computers Now

Lenovo ISG 2021 Partner Award Winners

Australian Distributor of the Year – Synnex Australia

Reseller of the Year: Platinum Partner – Datacom

Reseller of the Year: Gold Partner – Nuago

MSP Reseller of the Year – Tesserent

ThinkAgile Champion of the Year – OneTeam IT

Innovation Partner of the Year – MOQdigital

Growth Partner of the Year – Leader

Alliance Champion Award – Mitch Smith, Microsoft

Technical Excellence Award – Neeraj Chandan, Datacom

Sales Marquee Award – Victoria Gertner, Datacom