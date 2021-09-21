PolarSeven shifts Interact database from Oracle to AWS

Darrell King (PolarSeven) Credit: PolarSeven

PolarSeven has moved the database management system of healthcare software provider Interact into the cloud.

The four-week project saw the Sydney-based company dismantle Interact’s existing Oracle system and move it onto Amazon Web Services (AWS).

According to PolarSeven, Interact’s Oracle database management system was approaching end of life, which led to the migration to the AWS-backed PostgreSQL-Aurora database engine.

Founded in 2012 by Darrell King, PolarSeven is an AWS specialist that provides consultancy, managed cloud and DevOps services, among others.

“PostgreSQL-Aurora, an AWS managed database, was selected as it provides a highly efficient, distributed, fault-tolerant, self-healing storage system and automates administration tasks like hardware provisioning, database setup, patching and backups,” PolarSeven said.

To ensure a smooth and efficient migration, the company utilised the AWS native tool AWS Database Migration Service (DMS), which was said to have reduced downtime and the overall migration cost.

“To minimise risk, a staged approach was taken: first migrating the non-production environments and then proceeding with production data migration,” PolarSeven added.

PolarSeven continues to work with Interact as a managed service provider and has been providing post-implementation support, including right-sizing.