Macquarie deepens security in cloud play

Aidan Tudehope (Macquarie Government) Credit: Macquarie Government

Macquarie Telecom Group has ramped up its cyber security offering in the public sector cloud space.

The company claims it now has 200 government-cleared security staff, making it the largest of any Australian data centre and cloud service provider.

The clearances are Australian government security accreditations governed by the Department of Defence and go up to ‘Secret’ level.

“Government holds the nation’s data crown jewels,” said Macquarie Government managing director Aidan Tudehope. “It belongs to all of us, every single person in Australia in some way or another. Our government is entrusted to secure that data on behalf of every Australian.

“On the other hand, as individual citizens, we make the choice to share – or not – our personal data with private enterprises. These decisions are ours to make.”

At the state level, the company is also building a Sovereign Cyber Security Centre of Excellence (CSCOE) in partnership with the New South Wales Government. This will be housed in the company’s new Intellicentre 3 (IC3) Super West data centre in Sydney.

The announcement follows Macquarie Telecom Group’s pre-tax earnings for the 2021 financial year reaching $73.8 million, which were bolstered by investments in data centre, cloud and cyber security.