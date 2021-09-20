Data Addiction connects universities and Lifeline with Power Apps

Credit: Dreamstime

Data Addiction has created a new platform connecting suicide prevention service Lifeline with mental health researchers at three Australian institutions.

The Microsoft partner developed a data platform that provides anonymised data from Lifeline calls to senior researchers at the Blackdog Institute, the University of NSW and the University of Canberra.

According to Microsoft, the researchers hope to gain insights from these institutions and provide them to Lifeline Crisis Supporters using the vendor’s Power Apps.

The platform – referred to as a research hub by Microsoft – will also provide analytics tools and curated data for analysis in Microsoft’s cloud platform Azure.

Microsoft claimed the data is shared with “high levels of security to ensure Lifeline client privacy is maintained”.

The Power App – which Data Addiction was able to develop in six days – has been designed to support Lifeline call coaching using data collected from calls.

“We’re about using data to help make a difference. And what better example than hopefully trying to help an organisation like Lifeline achieve its goal and save people’s lives?” said Ben Johnson, managing director at Data Addiction.

“Between the data that we’ve captured from the app that we’ve built, and also the data that we’ll capture from recordings in time, let’s give the smartest people in Australia access to the data that can potentially make the difference in preventing people dying by suicide. Also in the process, let’s make sure that we support the volunteers.”

Data Addiction added that leveraging the Azure stack, using the Windows Virtual Desktop environment, ensures a "secure mechanism for the researchers to be able to tap into that data”.

The Microsoft partner has previously leveraged Azure in its solutions when working on projects, such as when it brought Hornsby Shire Council onto the Microsoft cloud service.