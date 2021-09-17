Health calls in Verizon for $10M internet gateway contract

Credit: Verizon

The Department of Health has called up Verizon Australia to supply it with a secure internet gateway services contract worth just shy of $10 million.



The arrangement, which is to last from 17 September 2021 to 16 September 2024, replaces an existing one the Department previously had with the Australian arm of the global telecommunications provider.

ARN understands that the transition to the new services, which includes standard secure internet gateway services with redundancy, has already commenced.

“Verizon offered a response to an RFQ [request for quotation] which was assessed against a detailed evaluation criteria, in accordance with standard Commonwealth procurement guidelines," the department told ARN.

“After a full evaluation process across the various responses, Verizon was selected as the preferred tenderer.”

While headquartered in the US, Verizon has provided managed network and security services to enterprise and government customers for over 20 years, which includes more than 75 federal and state government agencies.

It is also currently a supplier on the Digital Transformation Agency's (DTA) whole-of-government Telecommunications Marketplace Panel.

In 2019, Verizon also signed a reseller deal with NBN Co to offer the National Broadband Network (NBN) builder's enterprise Ethernet and broadband bundles to its business and government clients.