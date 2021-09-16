Orro buys eSecure to boost cyber security skills

Adds new security consulting, assurance and managed detection and response capabilities.

Rodd Cunico (Orro Group) Credit: Orro Group

Secure network and digital infrastructure provider Orro is building up its cyber security expertise through purchasing managed security services player eSecure.

The acquisition adds new security consulting, assurance and managed detection and response capabilities, complementing Orro’s existing security services. Since its launch earlier this year, Orro has grown to almost 400 employees through strategic acquisitions.

Founded in 1999 by Colin Boyce, eSecure has offices in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and London, and boasts CREST and 27001 security certifications.

Orro CEO Rodd Cunico said the acquisition would add around 35 cyber experts to the company's existing security team, as well as a cyber security operations centre in Sydney and customer follow-the-sun support services based in London.

"Orro's investment will help us further expand our security business, with managed detection and response (CSOC services), assurance testing, security incident response and threat and vulnerability management services sitting alongside our existing network, governance and managed security services,” he said.

“The addition of world-class cyber capability was an important piece in fully aligning Orro with our strategic goal to become Australia’s most respected platform-enabled secure network and digital infrastructure provider.”

ESecure founder Colin Boyce said being part of Orro will extend its cyber security service offerings to both its existing customers and the extended Orro customer base.

“With the backing and support of Orro, we look forward to further extending our service offering and competing for larger multi-year services contracts,” he said.

“The cultural alignment of eSecure’s core values with Orro’s was also a key factor in the decision to join the Orro family and we look forward to working alongside the talented professionals in the Orro team.”

Orro Group was formally launched in July following the merger of Comscentre, CustomTec, Correct Solutions and Mach Technology Group.

The Sydney-headquartered group, which specialises in cloud, managed, networking and security services, is backed by private equity firms Liverpool Partners and Parc Capital, and has offices in Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and the Philippines.