Dell honours top A/NZ partners in 2021 awards

Partners and distributors recognised in nine categories for 2021.

Shant Soghomonian (Dell) Credit: Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies has handed out nine awards to its top-performing Australian and New Zealand partners for 2021.

The virtual event was held during the A/NZ Dell Technologies Forum 2021, held on 15 September during the vendor’s dedicated partner track.

The awards were presented by Shant Soghomonian, senior director and general manager of channel sales, A/NZ, and Paulo da Silva, director of global alliances for Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China.

"If there is anything the past 18 months have shown us, it is that we can’t predict the future," said Soghomonian. "However, during this time we have all understood the true value of relying on each other and the true value of partnership.

"I’d like to thank all Dell Technologies partners across Australia and New Zealand, for making a real difference in our customers’ lives this past year. Congratulations to all of our winners and I look forward to working with every one of our partners in the year ahead.”

Dicker Data Australia claimed the prize of Dell Technologies Distributor of the Year for the third year running.

Dell Technologies Solution Provider of the Year for Australia went to Data#3 while Sempre Technologies took home the honour for New Zealand.

Elsewhere, Infront and ICT Express won the top partner gongs in the storage specialist and medium business partner categories.

Ethan Group was recognised as data centre partner of 2021, while Meridian IT was handed the award for its growth in that space.

In terms of transformation, Intuit Technologies won top marks, while Cyclone Computers Ltd's growth was recognised as the vendor's top transformation partner.

The full list of winners can be seen below:

Dell Technologies Storage Specialist of the Year: Infront

Dell Technologies Data Centre Partner of the Year (Growth): Meridian IT

Dell Technologies Data Centre Partner of the Year: Ethan Group

Dell Technologies Medium Business Partner of the Year: ICT Express

Dell Technologies Workforce Transformation Partner of the Year (Growth): Cyclone Computers Ltd

Dell Technologies Workforce Transformation Partner of the Year: Intuit Technologies

Dell Technologies Distributor of the Year: Dicker Data Australia

Dell Technologies Solution Provider of the Year Australia: Data #3

Dell Technologies Solution Provider of the Year New Zealand: Sempre Technologies