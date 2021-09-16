Poly rewards top A/NZ partners and disties

Telstra and Spark NZ were the top partners for the year, while Dicker Data and Ingram Micro NZ were recognised as the top disties.

Andy Hurt (Poly) Credit: Supplied

Audio and video vendor Poly has recognised the efforts of its top performing partners and distributors of its partners and distributors in Australia and New Zealand through its Poly ANZ Partner Awards program for 2021.

Held at a virtual awards ceremony, Telstra and Spark NZ were awarded the Australian Partner of the Year and New Zealand Partner of the Year, respectively.

Commenting on the award recipients, Poly A/NZ managing director Andy Hurt claimed it was "extremely difficult” to choose the winners.

"Telstra won our Australian Partner of the Year awards for achieving the greatest number of sales as well as demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions," he said.

“Similarly, the New Zealand Partner of the Year celebrates Spark NZ for continuing to collaborate and grow with Poly. We congratulate all our winners and look forward to another productive year.”

In Australia, Telstra was also awarded the Services Partner of the Year award while competing telco Optus took the gong for Call Centre Partner.

In addition, Data#3 was named Hybrid Solutions Partner, One Diversified was acknowledged as AV Partner of the Year and Telrex received the Enterprise Smasher award.

Across the Tasman, PB Technologies in New Zealand was given the Emerging Partner of the Year award.

Meanwhile, the top distributors were Dicker Data for Australia and Ingram Micro NZ for New Zealand, the latter of which also took home the Best in Class Marketing Campaign award.

In addition, Kate McElhinney, from Dicker Data in Australia, was awarded Most Valuable Player in the distributor category.

Two other individual awards were also handed out, with Greig Hodgins at POMT receiving the Technical salesperson of the year and Brett Dwyer at IComm was honoured as Salesperson of the year.

"We’re delighted to honour these exceptional partners, who have weathered a very challenging year yet still delivered service excellence to customers,” Hurt said.

“The standard of all the finalists was exceptionally high, with all entrants going above and beyond to meet the needs of our joint customers.

“We’ve seen our resellers smash sales targets, excel at providing hybrid solutions, and overall offer amazing support to customers trying to navigate the 'new normal' of distributed working and difficult lockdowns," he added.