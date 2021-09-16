Infosys and SAP team up for business process transformation play

Credit: Dreamstime

India headquartered global systems integrator Infosys has teamed up with German software vendor SAP to build out and provide a new business process transformation-as-a-service (BPTaaS) offering to customers.



The collaboration sees Infosys leverage business process intelligence (BPI) capabilities from SAP to identify opportunities and obstacles in the transformation journey and create a roadmap for its enterprise clients.



According to Infosys, businesses can use the BPTaaS offering to gain in-depth process analysis during a transformation and can benchmark against industry peers to identify potential areas for improvement.

Organisations can also use the solution to improve process governance by gaining better visibility in operations and identifying instances of process deviations in order for corrective actions to be initiated in time, Infosys said.

Essentially, the BPTaaS offering lets enterprises outsource their process transformation to experts who are in a position to continuously and incrementally improve the effectiveness of their processes.



Infosys claims its BPTaaS product will augment the RISE with SAP offering – a business transformation-as-a-service package announced by the enterprise resource planning (ERP) software giant earlier this year.

It is hoped the offering will reduce complexity for customers and help to accelerate value realisation by leveraging Infosys' portfolio of industry cloud solutions, which are a part of Infosys Cobalt – a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey.



"As we navigate through cloud, BPI becomes an essential component of the transformation journey for enterprises,” said Dinesh Rao, Infosys executive vice president and global head of enterprise application services. “We are delighted to work with SAP in bringing the best-in-class offering to clients for enhancing their process efficiencies.

“By harnessing our Cobalt portfolio, we look forward to improving the inefficient business processes that become an impediment to enterprises' transformation journey. Given our strong relationship with SAP, we will continue to deliver value and innovative solutions to our clients,” he added.



Infosys was named among three partners with SAP for business process intelligence technology during the vendor’s SAPPHIRE NOW 2021 event earlier this year.

As part of the collaboration, Infosys plans to put BPI at the centre of its process transformation offerings, leverage its accelerators and methodologies.



"The value of BPI extends beyond IT and actually impacts how businesses operate,” said Rouven Morato, SAP general manager of business process intelligence. “Our blended expertise with Infosys, will enable enterprises to accelerate their digitisation journey and scale their businesses globally.”

In June, SAP added new applications to its RISE with SAP offering, including support for more business functions and for five industry verticals.

“We are expanding our initial offering beyond S/4 HANA Cloud," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP, when addressing attendees at the vendor's SAPPHIRE NOW 2021 customer event earlier in the year. "Customers want a holistic, modular ERP cloud solution. That’s why we are including HR and procurement capabilities."

In addition, SAP also offered to host industry-specific applications for retail, consumer products, automotive, utilities, or industrial machinery and components (IMC).

