Zoom launches partner program for phone BYOC

Laura Padilla (Zoom) Credit: Zoom

Video conferencing vendor Zoom has launched a new partner program aimed at selling licences for its Zoom Phone bring your own carrier (BYOC) service.

The US vendor has launched a pilot program for selected resellers that “meet the requirements” for its Zoom Phone BYOC.

However, the company said it expects to “welcome a wider pool of resellers by the end of the year”. The company has yet to confirm whether Asia Pacific will be included in the pilot.

Previously, only Zoom Master Agents were able refer deals for Zoom Phone and Zoom Phone BYOC.

“As our channel program continues to evolve, I’m excited to introduce the Reseller Program for Zoom Phone BYOC as a new opportunity for our reseller partners,” said Laura Padilla, head of global BD and channel.

“I see a lot of opportunity for our resellers with our Zoom Phone BYOC program. Zoom Phone BYOC provides customers with the flexibility to stay on their current carrier or easily use a combination to best meet their geographic reach and service needs.”

Zoom Phone is a cloud phone system for businesses that allows them to keep their current PSTN service providers by redirecting existing voice circuits

This week at its Zoomtopia event, Zoom also announced the launch of a cloud-based video contact centre in 2022 that “will connect organisations with their customers in new ways."

It will also start supporting in-built call transcription and an effort to expand the availability of Zoom Rooms Smart Gallery, its in-meeting effort to create a consistent experience for hybrid meeting participants.