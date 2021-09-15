IT First Responder sides with Comodo in security overhaul

ITFR's Dan Boufarhat. Credit: ITFR

Moving beyond the traditional security landscape of anti-virus products, Sydney-based managed services provider IT First Responder (ITFR) was keen to protect customers from zero-day and supply chain attacks.

ITFR’s management team spent months investigating the ‘traditional’ vendors and realised they were essentially hitting their heads against a brick wall.

“We knew we needed to move beyond traditional security products to protect our customers. Working from home has changed forever the way in which businesses use devices and they are often wide open to hackers and malware,” ITFR director, Dan Boufarhat, said.

“No longer are employees behind the corporate firewall or VPN, they are directly connecting to cloud applications all day, every day. They are more exposed than they have ever been, and attackers are far more sophisticated than they were only 12 or 18 months ago.”

The SolarWinds Orion breach and Kaseya ransomware attack were eye-openers for the company, and for most other MSPs.

Prior to settling with the cyber security platform Comodo, ITFR conducted an extensive evaluation in order to fully protect themselves and customers from evolving sophisticated and new generation attacks.

“Once we drilled down and bypassed the marketing hype, we discovered that traditional vendors deliver traditional products that stop traditional attacks. We needed to protect our customers from zero day, never-before-seen and even supply chain attacks,” Boufarhat said.

Some of the key aspects that led to the decision to side with Comodo included its auto-containment technology, which claims to stop all unknown and potentially malicious files from being able to write to disk — there are nine layers of security built into the standard platform — along with the easy integration of Comodo into its own PSA solution, Synchro.

To date, the MSP has rolled Comodo out to its entire customer base, which includes legal firms, construction businesses, real estate agents and all sizes of medium to small businesses. ITFR is also exploring Comodo SOC as-a-platform extension which delivers 24/7 threat hunting across endpoints and optional Microsoft 365 and network extensions that move Comodo beyond the endpoints to the network to stop malware, hackers and ransomware from infecting our customers.