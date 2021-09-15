ASG and WithPrecision connect WA Main Roads to Microsoft cloud

Credit: Dreamstime

ASG Group and WithPrecision have diverted the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for Main Roads Western Australia to the cloud.

ASG, a subsidiary of Japanese-based consulting and IT solutions group Nomura Research Institute (NRI), transitioned CONNECT, Main Roads’ Dynamics based customer relationship management system from on-premises into Microsoft’s cloud.

Main Roads began its Microsoft Dynamics CRM journey in 2014, starting with customer reporting before migrating to a full-service CRM to capture all customer interactions and stakeholder engagement supporting over 1200 metropolitan and regional staff.

Supported by ASG and WithPrecision, the project to move CONNECT to the cloud took nine months from start to finish.

“The platform is being integrated with Main Roads' raft of legacy software, including its Oracle-based road data application and its record-keeping systems,” said Sue Muir, ICT service delivery coordinator.

The organisation also developed a Power App that allowed people to report any bugs that they found – that information was provided to the devops team working on CONNECT, which could then tackle any problems.

Plans to establish a cloud-based customer portal will allow Main Roads to sync all its customer data and transform the way it engages with stakeholders and customers, according to Microsoft.

Customers currently download PDFs from the Main Roads website, which they complete, scan and submit back by email. The plan is to replace that with a portal directly into the CRM.

Main Roads is also planning to create an Azure data lake to store data from different systems, such as its electrical asset data, and also make more use of Power Platform to be able to analyse and interpret that information to further enhance and accelerate decision making.

The contract follows ASG and Kinetic IT scoring a landmark contract with the Western Australia Department of Education to provide consolidated IT services for the department for the next seven years.



