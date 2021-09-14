Spirit appoints Todd Brooker as sales and channel lead

Marks first time that Spirit will have a national sales team.

Todd Brooker (Spirit) Credit: Spirit

Spirit Technology Solutions has appointed Todd Brooker to lead its sales and channel teams as part of a newly created national role.

In his role of chief sales officer, Brooker will lead the publicly listed company's national sales team, servicing more than 3,500 customers and supporting over 100 resellers and wholesalers.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to be able to build something special at Spirit,” he said.



“Spirit has had extraordinary growth, both organically and via acquisitions, and I saw this opportunity as the perfect fit for me to come in and add some jet fuel to power rapid sales growth for the company.”

“My first job is to strengthen the sales team for some serious growth in higher-value markets. It’s about giving direction and structure to the team so we can start over-achieving our targets and objectives.”

Brooker joins from Nexon Asia Pacific where he was a national sales manager based in Queensland. He had previously spent 13 years at GCOMM, which was acquired by Nexon in 2020.

“Demand for better customer service and a one-stop partner for technology solutions is growing, particularly in the mid-market and corporate sectors,” said Spirit CEO Sol Lukatsky.



“For the first time, Spirit will have a national sales team. They will have unrestricted access to a full kitbag of tech solutions to sell, and a proven leader with Todd at the helm. Spirit is in an extremely healthy position to capitalise on our current momentum, and we’re confident the refinement of our sales team will help to accelerate our growth.”

Spirit recently acquired telecommunications provider Nexgen in what it claims is was its largest acquisition to date.

The move saw Spirit double its B2B customer base to over 10,500 and add an extra $36 million to its revenue banks.