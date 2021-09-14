Avanade promotes Laura Malcolm to Australia GM

Malcolm has been with Avanade since 2014.

Laura Malcolm (Avanade) Credit: Avanade

Microsoft partner Avanade has promoted its growth strategy head, Laura Malcolm, to lead Australia as general manager.

Based in Sydney, Malcolm will be responsible for accelerating the growth of Avanade’s Australian business and leading its 500 staff members.

Malcolm will take over from Mac Ghani, who is now taking on the new role as Avanade’s global growth and strategy executive.

She first joined Avenade as chief technology officer in 2014. Since then, she has spent time in London as Avanade’s UK digital lead, chief operating officer for the UK and Ireland, as well as global advisory practice lead.

In 2020, Laura returned to Sydney to take on her current role, which covers the markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America. Before joining Avanade, Laura spent over 20 years working in IT, serving at the likes of Oracle, Capgemini and IBM.

“I’m excited to step into this new role - helping our people realise their full potential, supporting our clients through a period of accelerated digital transformation and helping them prepare for the future through digital innovation,” she said.

“Together with the entire Avanade Australia team, I’m really looking forward to bringing our purpose to life, working with our clients, partners and communities to make a genuine human impact.”

Rodrigo Caserta, Avanade’s growth markets area president, also thanked Ghani as he welcomed Malcolm to the new role.

“We are thrilled to have Laura lead our Australian team and business,” he added. “Her deep experience and expertise across the Microsoft ecosystem, combined with her passion for people and innovation, make her the perfect person to lead our next phase of growth.”