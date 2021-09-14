EY Australia launches SOC following SecureWorx acquisition

Combines its own solutions with those from SecureWorx and Microsoft.

Richard Bergman (EY) Credit: IDG

Ernst & Young (EY) Australia has launched a security operations centre (SOC) offering after completing the acquisition of local security provider SecureWorx.



Named the EY Protected SOC, the consulting firm claims the offering combines its own solutions with those from SecureWorx and Microsoft.

The SOC comes from the SecureWorx acquisition, which was first announced in July, with the security provider claiming it offers 24/7 support and has been independently assessed by an IRAP assessor.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has provided an Azure protected technology stack on critical infrastructure to offer customers of both EY Australia and Microsoft protected SOC services and security-checked personnel through existing Microsoft licences.



It also provides multi-cloud services, managed security operations and security advisory services, including 24/7 support in Australia with government cleared personnel and certified facilities, as it has been independently assessed by an Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessor, the consultancy claimed.

Richard Bergman, EY Oceania cybersecurity lead partner, added the combination of solutions from the three companies “will make for a compelling proposition that will help protect the future of critical infrastructure”.

“The EY Protected SOC is a unique way for businesses to increase protection of customer data and save money with automated processes at a time where organisations are looking for accredited onshore cyber capabilities,” he said.

“Large enterprises that are already Microsoft customers can now simplify and rationalise their cyber spend to get significant uplift in capability.”