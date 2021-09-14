Australia's Apromore partners with Vietnam’s FPT Software for mining automation

Hopes to increase footprint with the Hanoi-based IT service provider.

Melbourne-based process mining software provider Apromore has signed a partnership with Vietnam’s FPT Software as it looks to expand its global reach.

Appromore, which has integrations with SAP, ServiceNow, Oracle and Microsoft Dynamics 365, will gain access to the Hanoi-based IT service provider’s global footprint.

Meanwhile, FPT will be able to help mining customers “identify a fast path to value for digital transformation".

Apromore was founded in 2019, spun out of a project from the University of Melbourne and today offers both an open-source community edition and a fully maintained enterprise-grade processing mining solution.

It claims to already have customers across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and North America.

“Each of our customers has a unique set of often complex challenges and processes that span many systems and must be mapped and analyzed as they approach large transformation efforts,” said Pravin Tiwari, SVP and business head at FPT USA.

“Apromore’s research-led, system-neutral approach to process mining is unique in the industry. Therefore, I believe this partnership can enable us to better assist our clients with their digital transformation journey."

Apromore meanwhile said the partnership would unlock more potential in the North American market.

“Enterprises in the midst of their digital transformation need strong partners like FPT Software to help them create strategies and achieve their business goals,” said Marlon Dumas, co-founder and partnerships manager for Apromore.

“This collaboration will spur broader adoption of process mining techniques and accelerate business process optimisation and automation among FPT Software’s global customer base, particularly in North America, where FPT is already helping customers to unlock business value via data-driven transformation programs.”