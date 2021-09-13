Melbourne ISV Box+Dice acquired by US firm

David Bowie (MRI Software) Credit: MRI

Melbourne-based property technology company Box+Dice has been acquired by US-based MRI Software for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2005, Box+Dice provides CRM solutions to Australian real estate companies, including a transaction platform alongside data and analytics.

The independent software vendor’s solutions will now be integrated with MRI’s cloud-based residential property management solution and other MRI property offerings.

"I'm very proud of what Box+Dice has achieved in partnership with our customers over the last 15 years,” said Travis Williams, company founder and CEO.

“Today's news propels our innovation deeper and wider across the world. Our customers and team will benefit from MRI's national and global resources and open and connected platform approach to PropTech, so I'm thrilled for Box+Dice to join the MRI family."

Headquartered in Ohio, MRI has made previous acquisitions in the Australia and New Zealand region, including Rockend in August 2019 as well as Palace and WhosOnLocation earlier this year.

“The acquisition of Box+Dice is a strategic piece of the puzzle for MRI and the progressive agencies we serve in this region,” said David Bowie, SVP and managing director for Asia Pacific at MRI Software.

“It means agency leaders are now empowered to make decisions that drive profitability and revenue for their entire business, while agents can know, anticipate and better serve the needs of a person throughout their property lifetime in one unified solution. It's great knowing we can offer one comprehensive solution to help progressive agencies grow sustainably with best-in-class technology."