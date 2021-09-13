ASI Solutions acquires Mildura’s Int Tec Solutions

ASI will retain 20 existing staff and plans to grow the team further.

Nathan Lowe (ASI Solutions) Credit: ASI Solutions

Sydney based IT services group ASI Solutions has put its mark on regional Victoria through the acquisition of Mildura-based managed service provider and IT reseller Int Tec Solutions.

Founded by Mark Liddle in 1999 and boasting reseller deals with the likes of Microsoft and Cisco, Int Tec employs 20 people, all of whom will move to ASI Solutions.

The company serves businesses in Sunraysia and the surrounding areas, covering Victoria, southern NSW and eastern South Australia.

Int Tec Solutions will keep its name and continue the same operational model for at least the next two years, with Liddle remaining on board to “ensure a successful transition”.

After two years, the company will then fall under the ASI Solutions brand as the latter plans to increase the team’s headcount.

According to Liddle, Int Tec had received a number of acquisition offers over the years.



“I knew it was important to have an alignment of company ethics, structure [and] future direction,” he said. “ASI offers that alignment, and many synergies already exist between both companies.

“We are excited by this new direction and the opportunities it will offer our staff and our client base.”

ASI managing director Nathan Lowe, meanwhile, said the acquisition was a strategic move into regional Victoria, having recently made similar targeted acquisitions in New Zealand and Canberra.

“Int Tec’s skills and services, as well as their business ethos and approach to clients is a very good match for ASI”, Lowe said. “We will be able to offer Int Tec access to a new and exciting set of products, skills and services to help them continue to build the solutions their regional clients need.”

Lowe had previously outlined ASI's acquisition ambitions when it cracked $160 million revenue for the 2021 financial year.