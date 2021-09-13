Edge Centres to establish first Victorian facility

Jonathan Eaves (Edge Centres) Credit: Edge Centres

Data centre operator Edge Centres has lodged development approval (DA) for its first facility in Victoria, which is to be located in Bendigo.



Named EC3, the facility is to be completely solar powered, according to the operator, and, along with three other sites — another one in Victoria as well as one each in NSW and Queensland — is set to start operation by November.

Edge Centres’ facilities are carrier-neutral and offer just under 1MW of available solar and a 48 hour battery and UPS backup technology, which support 64 1kw quarter racks with an N+1 power redundancy.

Additionally, the operator’s facilities are also covered with a metal thermal insulator membrane to handle ambient temperatures.

Credit: Edge Centres An artist's rendition of EC3.

EC3 is also part of its rollout of 20 sites scheduled to be brought online over the next 18 months across Australia and Japan.



Jonathan Eaves, CEO and founder of Edge Centres, said the lodging of the DA for the Bendigo site is “important” for its development plans for Victoria and the rest of regional Australia.

“Right now, Australia is on the cusp of an edge infrastructure wave, and Edge Centres is building ahead of this generational spike in demand for IoT [internet of things], edge computing and cloud,” he said.

“Building ahead of this wave means that we have time to build and connect the necessary infrastructure so that these regional hubs that haven't been connected previously can be ready when it hits.

“EC3 in Bendigo is the first of many Edge Centre facilities set to digitally transform and interconnect regional Australia. We’re bringing highly sustainable, highly reliable, off-grid digital infrastructure to the edge, and are working tirelessly to help enterprises across the country to bridge the digital divide.”

According to Edge Centres’ website, the operator has four locations already in operation — EC1 in Grafton, EC14 in Townsville, EC15 in Cairns and EC21 in Mackay.

In addition to EC3, the operator also has plans to set up EC2 in Toowoomba, EC4 in Dubbo and EC12 in Hobart.