Nexon Asia Pacific acquires Veridian Solutions

Nexon Asia Pacific has bolstered its integration capabilities with the acquisition of Australian-headquartered communications solutions provider Veridian Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2003, Veridian offers contact centre, cloud and cyber security services across Australia as well as from an office in the UK.

Veridian has previously provided work on projects for MLC, Latitude Financial Services, MYOB and Jetstar, among others.

Its skills working with integrated environments are expected to complement Nexon’s contact centre, unified communications and managed security services offerings, according to the cloud and managed service provider.

ARN understands that all Veridian employees will make the move over to the new ownership.



“Veridian’s strong system integrator capabilities will strengthen our proposition, supporting our customer's end-to-end digital transformation initiatives,” said Barry Assaf, Nexon Asia Pacific CEO.

“Our services are continuously evolving to meet customer needs and to reduce the complexities our customers face with platform integration and adoption of digital technologies.

“Veridian Solutions strengthens our ability to deliver seamless experiences across the omnichannel with strong expertise in AI [artificial intelligence]-driven capabilities, automation, workforce engagement management and custom developed solutions,” he added.

Jason Hewett, general manager at Veridian, said the combination of the two companies will offer its customers and staff access to more services that it currently does not offer.

“Together we will help our clients accelerate and secure transformation across any cloud, powering intelligent operations, optimisation and conversations across their organisation,” Hewett added.

Nexon’s acquisition of Veridian makes it its third in the last three months, with the provider previously acquiring Computer Systems Australia in July and Equate Technologies in August.