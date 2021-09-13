Vertiv awards top A/NZ partners for 2020

Credit: Vertiv

Data centre infrastructure specialist Vertiv has honoured its top Australia and New Zealand partners for 2020.

Queensland-based Power Quality Group (PQG), which specialises in power protection and environments supporting IT systems, claimed the top honour of Partner of the Year.

Natural Power Solutions (NPS), a UPS and power cooling solutions provider across A/NZ, won the prize for the highest sales during the 2020 calendar year.

The Best in Class Government award went to SRA Solutions, which is based in the NSW-ACT border town of Queanbeyan and offers a number of turnkey solutions.

Melbourne and Sydney-based UPS solution company Intelli Systems won the gong for Best Class Solution Provider.

The final award of Best in Class Wholesale went to AWM Electrical, a trade wholesale distribution business that has over 320 warehouses across Australia.

“It was a turbulent year for all organisations in 2020, but...technology became the backbone to business resilience, enabling public sector and private businesses to overcome barriers, old and new, with the resources to create new revenue streams,” said Bhargav Kuma Bhatt, Vertiv A/NZ national mechanical and electrical (M&E) channel manager.

“Data centres have been the pipes in this digital revolution, and concurrently we’ve seen our M&E business double in size over the last three years. Our success, ultimately, has been enabled by the locally reliable, on-the-ground support and vertical expertise our partners offer.”

Vertiv's presentation of the awards did not take place at any specific event due to various state lockdowns pushing back plans numerous times. Instead, the accolades were handed out during meetings with the individual winning partners.

The awards come just over a month after Vertiv appointed Michelle Du Plessis as a channel sales coordinator, bringing extensive experience in both the vendor and distributor sides of the IT channel.