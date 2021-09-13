Aussie ICT jobs buoyant amid wider plummet

NSW and the ACT recorded more job ads for ICT than any other industry once again.

Credit: ID 35847511 © Zimmytws | Dreamstime

Australian ICT job listings continued to avoid the overall monthly ad decline during August, rising by 0.9 per cent month-on-month.

This is according to latest monthly Employment Report from job advertisement website SEEK, and was up from July’s increase of 0.8 per cent.

The result was also up for the last three months to August, clocking in at quarter-on-quarter growth of 10.4 per cent.

In August, the ICT industry saw the strongest demand for developers and programmers, software engineers, help desk and IT support, and program and project management personnel, SEEK claimed.

Across the states and territories, NSW and the ACT recorded more job ads for ICT than any other industry once again, repeating last month’s trend, yet recorded monthly listing declines for the sector of 0.2 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the sector came in second place in Victoria on a volume basis and grew 5.3 per cent for the period, beaten out only by healthcare and medical job ads.

The ICT industry’s continued growth in job listings comes as overall job ads for the nation declined by 5.3 per cent month-on-month, increasing from the previous month’s drop of 4.1 per cent.

However, this month’s results were higher than this time last year by more than half, registering growth of 55.9 per cent.

The overall monthly decline came down to COVID-19 restrictions, according to SEEK A/NZ managing director Kendra Banks.

“Perhaps unsurprisingly, states and territories under the strictest lockdowns each saw a decline in job ad volumes. New South Wales and Victoria saw the most significant drops in volume down 10.7 per cent and 6.3 per cent month-on-month, respectively,” she said.

“In July, despite a two-week restriction period, Victoria experienced an increase in the number of job ads posted during the month, however with the lockdown extended throughout the whole month of August, job ad numbers have now declined.

“This demonstrates that short lockdowns don’t have too much of an impact on the labour market, but when extended, more businesses start to put hiring plans on hold.”

She added that South Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory, all recorded increases in overall ad volumes, while Queensland and the ACT in addition to NSW and Victoria — states and territories with comparatively stricter restrictions — recorded declines.