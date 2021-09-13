DXN acquires Darwin data centre for $4.9M

Secure Data Centre has 70 racks used by government, telecommunications and commercial customers.

Credit: Data Exchange Network

Prefabricated modular data centre provider Data Exchange Networks (DXN) has acquired Darwin-based Secure Data Centre (SDC) for $4.88 million.

According to publicly listed DXN, SDC offers the “only continuously maintainable data centre in the Northern Territory”.

SDC currently has 70 racks occupied by government, telecommunications and commercial customers, which DXN claimed can be expanded to 127 racks in total.

“The agreement with DXN helps us realise the potential for SDC,” said Paul Grist, managing director of SDC.

“In connecting with a national and international network, SDC will become a gateway into the Northern Territory. We are really proud of what we have achieved but are very excited about the journey ahead.”

Specifically, DXN will pay about $4.68 million in cash and $200,000 worth of shares in DXN to SDC. The company has also entered into an agreement to operate the Darwin data centre for three years.

This, DXN claimed, will allow it to “provide continuity to existing policies and procedures in respect to staff, key contractors and other matters”.

Matthew Madden, CEO of DXN, noted that the acquisition follows from its $2.7 million purchase of DC3 from TasmaNet in February 2020, and aligns to its vision to grow its Edge computing capabilities.

“Our goal is to continue to expand our carrier-neutral Edge data centre footprint in Australia, the South Pacific and SE Asia,” he said. “This is expected to include fully-owned facilities and facilities built or managed on behalf of third-party owners.”

The move comes as DXN received binding commitments for $1.64 million through a placement to strategic investor DC Alliance (DCA) and sophisticated investors to issue 182,662,966 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.009 per share.