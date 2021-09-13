Workato takes Telstra channel talent to lead A/NZ growth charge

Will also introduce Workato’s global Automation League Partner Program to the region.

David Ng (Workato) Credit: Workato

US-headquartered Workato has appointed former Telstra distributor and aggregator partner lead David Ng as director of business development for Australia and New Zealand.

In the new role, Ng will be responsible for establishing and growing the integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) vendor's partner channel in the region, aiming to create a “robust partner ecosystem”, according to the company.



Existing partners in A/NZ include include HCL, Deloitte, Experieco and Cognizant.

Ng will also introduce Workato’s global Automation League Partner Program to the region, which offers three different specialisations for original equipment manufacturers and embed partners, technology and developer partners, and Automation League program and consultants.

“Workato is renowned for delivering best-in-class integration-led automation solutions globally,” Ng said. “I am looking forward to helping the company strengthen its partnerships and further grow its presence and reputation across A/NZ.”

Ng spent more than seven years at Telstra before making the move to Workato. He also was the founder of Centurion Media Australia and SHOPLOFT, and had a brief stint at Optus.

“We are witnessing exponential growth in demand for greater automation from businesses across Australia and New Zealand," said John Deeb, A/NZ country manager at Workato.

“This is being driven by a desire to integrate, rather than replace, existing platforms and a need to create more efficient ways of working in response to the current economic climate.

“Strategic partnerships are critical to our future success. Drawing on his extensive experience leading channel partnerships at Telstra, David will help us to strengthen our relationship with existing partners, develop a new partner channel and launch our global partner program into the region,” he added.