Canada’s Traction on Demand boosts A/NZ expansion with Trineo buy

Abhinav Keswani (Trineo) Credit: Supplied

Canadian Salesforce consulting and application development firm Traction on Demand (ToD) has acquired New Zealand headquartered Salesforce partner Trineo in a move aimed at boosting its expansion efforts across the Tasman.



Headquartered in Christchurch, Trineo also claims a presence in Auckland, Sydney and Boulder, Colorado.

A professional services firm, Trineo specialises in cloud-native system architecture and application development, enterprise application programming interfaces (APIs), identity, integrated customer relationship management (CRM) systems, agile methods and design thinking.



According to Traction on Demand, the acquisition brings together two leading Salesforce consulting partners that complement each other in terms of geography, expertise and values.



“We're thrilled to be joining efforts with a fellow B Corporation, a designation that showcases Trineo's commitment to using business as a force for good,” said Greg Malpass, founder and CEO of Traction on Demand.



“Anchoring on Trineo's footprint, leading reputation and bespoke digital product development capabilities creates a distinct advantage for our organisation across both the A/NZ region and North America.

“The potential of ToD and Trineo together will help us accelerate change and enablement across the Salesforce ecosystem,” he added.



The acquisition builds upon previous efforts by Traction on Demand to expand into the A/NZ region, with the company first making a play in the local market in 2019, developing a growing footprint in Sydney.



Now, bolstered by the acquisition of Trineo and continued global growth, the Canadian company said it was positioned to lead the region with deep Salesforce platform and industry expertise.

Beyond Trineo’s Salesforce prowess, the opportunity to bring together Trineo’s digital product development capabilities, including Slack, customer and employee identity and cloud agnostic solution delivery with Traction on Demand’s own product-incubation teams is expected to enhance the service potential of both teams.

Additionally, this acquisition will give the Canadian provider the ability to expand its ‘follow-the-sun' approach, enabling client services availability around the clock in North America, Australia, New Zealand and India.



“Joining the ToD team with an already established Australian presence means Trineo adds a significant boost as we grow our customer base,” said Abhinav Keswani, CEO and co-founder of Trineo.



“Our unified team will allow ToD to extend and deepen existing and future customer relationships globally while expanding our focus on innovation and product development," he added.

