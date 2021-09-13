SAP Concur recruits from within to find new A/NZ boss

Comes after former A/NZ managing director Matthew Goss was promoted​ to senior vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China.​

Jonathan Beeby (SAP Concur) Credit: SAP Concur

SAP’s cloud-based travel and expense management solutions subsidiary Concur has named former regional sales director Jonathan Beeby as its new managing director for Australia and New Zealand.



Beeby has been with the company for several years in various roles, spending close to four years in his most recent position as regional sales director.

In his new role, which he stepped into in August, according to his LinkedIn profile, Beeby has been charged with focusing on driving growth for SAP Concur Australia and New Zealand.



The company also indicated that Beeby was committed to working with public and private sector organisations to support the region’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Many large and small organisations alike have been doing it tough over the past couple of years,” Beeby said. “I look forward to working with businesses to help them find new ways to use IT automation to drive innovation and growth.

“We continue to refine SAP Concur’s travel, expense and invoice management solutions to meet the current need for organisations to achieve greater cost and operational efficiency gains and to help businesses digitally transform and adapt to the new business landscape.



“As we enter a new digitally-led era, I am looking forward to helping Australian and New Zealand organisations find even greater opportunities for innovation and sustainable business growth,” Beeby added.



Prior to joining SAP Concur in 2014, Beeby held senior roles with Markinson Business Solutions and Onsite Marketing Solutions, the latter based in the United Kingdom. He has also worked as a helicopter pilot and instructor.



In July, SAP Concur promoted former managing director for Australia and New Zealand Matthew Goss to senior vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific, Japan and Greater China.

In his new role, Goss reports to chief revenue officer Doug Adamic and is set to take charge of SAP’s expense management software-as-a-service (SaaS) subsidiary’s business operations in the region, as well as growing its customer base and market share.



He took over from Laura Houldsworth, who previously held the role from February until June.