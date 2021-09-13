Lenovo expands ‘everything-as-a-service' play

Yuanqing Yang (Lenovo) Credit: Supplied

Hardware giant Lenovo has dramatically expanded its ‘everything-as-a-service' consumption-based business model, bringing its Lenovo TruScale offering to a wide range of new laptops, tablets, monitors and edge computing and accessory devices.



Announced during the vendor’s seventh annual global technology event Tech World, Lenovo revealed it would expand its TruScale brand beyond infrastructure services, effectively bringing all of its as-a-service offerings under one umbrella to provide, in the company’s own words, “a truly global solution that makes everything, from the pocket to the cloud, accessible via a single contract”.



Lenovo rolled out a subscription-based service under the banner of Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure Services in early 2019, taking the offering to channel partners and sales representatives across the Asia Pacific region, as part of a global initiative.



The service was designed to offer customers the versatility to use and pay for data centre hardware and services through a subscription-based model – either on-premises or off-premises, without having to purchase the equipment itself.



Now, Lenovo claims its TruScale offering gives businesses of all sizes the flexibility they need to stay competitive with a scalable, cloud-like consumption model and predictable payment options for hardware and service inclusions.



The company said its transition to a fully integrated as-a-service strategy brings to life its vision of pulling its smart devices, smart infrastructure and smart solutions businesses together in a new way for customers – a move it hopes will address common business challenges and provide organisations with the performance and flexibility to "pay-as-you-grow".

Under the TruScale business, organisations’ infrastructure solutions are fully managed, giving Lenovo customers the kind of advantages seen in an on-premises cloud environment, along with "peace of mind around data management in a hybrid environment," according to the company.



Along with revealing a number of new products and services, Lenovo chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang delivered a keynote speech during the event, discussing key trends – including the persistence of hybrid work-life solutions, among other things.

“The next reality is here and both individuals and businesses now have different needs and uses for smarter technology.” said Yang. “Lenovo is focused and ready to deliver our solutions for this next reality.

“From our hybrid work and life solutions, edge-to-cloud portfolio, new everything-as-a-service business model under Lenovo TruScale, to Lenovo Brain and AI technologies, and our commitment to green and responsible innovation – Lenovo is committed to continuous innovation to enable our customers and the world in digital and intelligent transformation,” he added.

Lenovo is not alone in its efforts to broaden its as-a-service offering, with other hardware vendors, including Cisco, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and IBM, also offering consumption-based pricing for things like servers, storage and networking resources used for their data centres and edge deployments.

