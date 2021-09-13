Vectec refreshes ageing ASX network

Providing connectivity for facilities in Sydney and corporate locations in Melbourne and Perth.

Credit: ASX

Sydney-based IT services company Vectec has refreshed the Australian Securities Exchange’s (ASX) network, stretching from the east of the country to the west.



Built with technology from networking vendor Arista Networks, the network uses its Arista 720 XP series switching platform and provides connectivity for ASX staff at two facilities in Sydney and corporate locations in Melbourne and Perth.

ARN understands the new network overhauled ageing legacy infrastructure from an unspecified large legacy networking hardware vendor, bringing in new switching infrastructure and Wi-Fi 6 capabilities over a 30 to 45 day timeframe, with the bulk of the deployment taking place in June .

Vectec was brought on to provide the Arista products and managed the project implementation, while Arista offered consulting and professional services.

The deployment of Arista technology within the network is the latest example of the relationship between the vendor and the ASX, as it has previously used Arista’s 7130 platform for high frequency trading, FPGA applications and Artisa Extensible Operating System (EOS) and CloudVision software for network-wide management, workload orchestration and workflow automation.

“We have worked with Arista extensively for several years, utilising their switching platforms in many areas of our production and corporate environment,” said David Glavin, general manager of technology infrastructure at the ASX.

“By deploying Arista for our new campus network, we will extend those benefits across our entire business operations, in trading and non-trading environments,” he added.

Vectec’s involvement with the ASX’s network upgrade comes over a week after it announced its part in building a private cloud for Australian container terminal operator Patrick Terminals.