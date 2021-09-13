Druva’s Robert Cipriani takes on Ping Identity A/NZ channel duties

Responsible for managing and enabling Ping Identity’s channel organisations within the region.

Robert Cipriani (Ping Indentity) Credit: Supplied

Identity and access management solutions vendor Ping Identity has named Robert Cipriani, former Druva enterprise account executive for Australia and New Zealand, as its new A/NZ channel manager.



The role sees the Sydney-based Cipriani responsible for managing and enabling Ping Identity’s channel organisations within the region and supporting partner go-to-market strategies and sales.



Ping Identity works with more than 10 partners across Australia and New Zealand, including Versent, KPMG, Unify Solutions and Dimension Data.



Local customers include many public and private sector organisations in Australia and New Zealand across vertical markets including banking and finance, telecommunications, retail, government and corporate services.



“It’s exciting to be joining a fast-growing company with robust market opportunity that is also absolutely committed to scaling high quality partnerships to grow and enhance customer experience and success,” Cipriani said.

“I’m looking forward to leveraging Ping Identity’s partner ecosystem to continue to enable customers to achieve their security objectives by helping them take advantage of best-of-breed Zero Trust identity-defined security solutions, along with complementary partner solutions and services,” he added.

Cipriani joins Ping Identity after just six months with Druva, according to his LinkedIn profile. However, he brings more than two decades of sales, business development and channel account management experience in the IT industry with him to the new role.

Prior to Druva, a cloud data protection and management solutions vendor, Cipriani was general manager of CloudBurst Australia IT Service Solutions for close to three years.

Cipriani was also previously A/NZ national channel director at Forcepoint and spent five years at F5 Networks in several regional service management roles. He also worked at Frontline Systems for a decade in several roles, including pre-sales, product and business development management and national alliance management.



“Robert has a successful track record of building, scaling and leading partner programs for a wide range of technology firms as well as across the gamut of channel and alliance partners, including resellers, systems integrators, managed service providers and independent software vendors,” said Ashley Diffey, head of Ping Identity in Asia Pacific and Japan.



“We expect his extensive experience to be invaluable as we scale strategic relationships in the identity security space from both a go-to-market and customer success and retention perspective,” he added.