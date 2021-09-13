Hitachi Vantara deepens VMware play in A/NZ

George Dragatsis (Hitachi Vantara) Credit: Hitachi Vantara

Enterprise storage solutions vendor Hitachi Vantara Australia and New Zealand has bolstered its VMware play in the local market, achieving VMware’s Master Services Competency in Data Centre Virtualisation.



The virtualisation vendor’s Master Services Competencies are designed to help partners demonstrate customer-centric solutions and technical proficiency, with proven success and expertise in a specialised area of business.



VMware partners can achieve Master Services Competencies in seven core business areas, including Cloud Management and Automation, Network Virtualisation, VMware Cloud on AWS and Data Centre Virtualisation.



At a surface level, Hitachi Vantara’s new competency demonstrates that the company has the technical prowess to help organisations accelerate their digital transformations by leveraging their validated services delivery capabilities around advanced VMware technologies.



On a more technical level, a Master Services Competency in Data Centre Virtualisation with VMware also designates the recipient as an expert in the delivery of VMware vSphere environments and digital infrastructure services with deep understanding of and execution in Data Centre Virtualisation design principles and methodologies.



“The leadership and team in this region are committed to ongoing investment in continuous development and collaboration with VMware at a local level, as demonstrated by this Master Services Competency achievement,” said George Dragatsis, A/NZ CTO and enterprise presale director for Hitachi Vantara.

“Our Australian and New Zealand partners and customers will benefit from our local team’s increasing capabilities to deliver complete end to end hybrid cloud solutions with confidence, backed by VMware,” he added.



Hitachi joins a number of other organisations in the local region that have obtained the competency, including the likes of Accenture, DXC Technology and Wipro.

Credit: VMware Olga Specjalska (VMware)

“VMware is pleased to recognise Hitachi Vantara Australia and New Zealand for achieving a Data Centre Virtualisation Master Services Competency,” said Olga Specjalska, VMware A/NZ director of partner business.

“This achievement shows customers that vendor partners like Hitachi Vantara ANZ are committed, dedicated and invested and have validated expertise in advanced VMware technologies.

“We value Hitachi Vantara as a VMware partner and appreciate their efforts in achieving this VMware distinction in Australia and New Zealand as they work to increase their service delivery capabilities,” she added.



As reported in July, Hitachi Vantara Australia recently won a A$35 million contract to replace legacy hardware for Services Australia following a new procurement.

In a statement to ARN, a department spokesperson said the contract included the supply of hardware, delivery and installation services, software (management tools only), support and maintenance.

