UST picks up Cognizant’s Matthew McCormack as A/NZ lead

Matthew McCormack (UST) Credit: UST

Multinational IT services firm UST has appointed Matthew McCormack as managing director for Australia and New Zealand after moving on from Cognizant.



In the role, which he started in August, McCormack will be responsible for leading expansion and growth of the firm in the region.

Prior to his appointment, he was most recently Cognizant’s consulting leader for Asia Pacific for nearly one-and-a-half years. Before that, he was its A/NZ consulting leader, and then head of digital strategy.

He also held roles at SMS Management & Technology and Melbourne IT Group, as well as consultancy work at a variety of businesses, including Fairfax Media.

"I see a huge potential for UST to be the market leader in the human-centered digital transformation space in Australia and New Zealand, especially with the breadth and depth of offerings and the global partnership ecosystem UST has built over the past 22 years," McCormack said.

Krishna Sudheendra, CEO of UST, said McComack’s knowledge of the A/NZ market and his “ability to align business objectives, technology investments and customer outcomes” will be vital to the company’s planned growth in the region.

"Matt brings to UST deep expertise in strategy and operations and building a high performing consulting business,” Alexander Varghese, COO at UST, added.

“Matt joins us at a time when we are investing heavily in the A/NZ market and bringing our solution capabilities from across the globe to benefit our customers in the region.

“Matt will lead our business expansion, client relationships, talent growth, industry and academia partnerships, brand building, and social impact initiatives in Australia and New Zealand. I look forward to working closely with Matt as we take the business forward."