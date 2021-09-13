Vocus promotes ex-Telstra talent to channel lead

Will also maintain her previous responsibilities of brand and marketing.

Charlotte Schraa (Vocus) Credit: Vocus

Vocus has promoted its current head of products and marketing Charlotte Schraa, who left Telstra in 2018 as its head of global partner management, to the role of general manager for channel and go-to-market.



In the new role, Schraa will lead the telco’s indirect partner channel and go-to-market functions, as well as maintain her previous responsibilities of brand and marketing for Vocus’ enterprise, government and wholesale segments.

At her time in Telstra, in addition to being its global partner management head, she was head of specialist partner channel and acting director for Telstra Business and Enterprise solution partners.

She also held the position of general manager of marketing and communications and general manager of marketing communications services for Telstra Wholesale.

Prior to her time at Telstra, she worked at Sky for 10 years and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) for nearly three years.

Previously, Monique Esplin was Vocus' general manager of indirect and channel for its enterprise and government division from January 2019 to July 2020. After this, she moved on to take up general manager of business.

“I’m thrilled to take on this expanded role and lead our indirect channel program,” Schraa said. “There’s an enormous opportunity to build on all the good work that’s been done over recent years to integrate partners into our business, and now take our strategy further, and really maximise the growth opportunities we’re seeing in the market.

“I absolutely love the creativity and agility of our partners, and their ability to find innovative new solutions for the opportunities and challenges of our customers. Together with the flexibility that Vocus brings to our channel program, we’re well set up to adapt to market opportunities and create mutual success.”

In order to expand Vocus’ channel program, a few of internal shuffles will be placed under Schraa’s remit. This includes Craig Coffey, from product management to the new head of go-to-market and partner strategy, and Lani Edwards, from head of partner programs to head of partner execution.

Also in the team is Nikki Saunders, who will continue in her existing role of marketing manager of indirect channels.